National eviction moratorium extended to January 31

The extension is part of the COVID-19 relief bill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The eviction moratorium was set to expire on December 31, 2020. But the COVID-19 relief bill included an extension until January 31, 2021.

What do tenants need to know? Where is there help? Holly Oner from Legal Aid NC and Haley Pfeiffer Hanes of the NC Office of Recovery & Resiliency, which administers the HOPE Program Grant, join 2WTK today to answer your questions.

NEED HELP?

Legal Aid of NC is able to help you navigate the document and dealing with your landlord.

And if you need rent or utility assistance, NC 211 can help by referring you to agencies that help with both food and other resources.

Additional Local Rent and Utility Assistance Programs

Below are local government programs that provide rent and utility assistance. The NC 211 Resource database may have a local program that can help you. You could also check with local churches or community organizations to see if they have assistance available.