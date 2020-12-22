National eviction moratorium extended to January 31

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The eviction moratorium was set to expire on December 31, 2020. But the COVID-19 relief bill included an extension until January 31, 2021.
What do tenants need to know? Where is there help? Holly Oner from Legal Aid NC and Haley Pfeiffer Hanes of the NC Office of Recovery & Resiliency, which administers the HOPE Program Grant, join 2WTK today to answer your questions.
NEED HELP?
Legal Aid of NC is able to help you navigate the document and dealing with your landlord.
And if you need rent or utility assistance, NC 211 can help by referring you to agencies that help with both food and other resources.
Additional Local Rent and Utility Assistance Programs
Below are local government programs that provide rent and utility assistance. The NC 211 Resource database may have a local program that can help you. You could also check with local churches or community organizations to see if they have assistance available.
- Wake County residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you at housewake.org/.
- Mecklenburg County residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you at www.rampclt.com.
- Greensboro residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you at Greensboro Housing Coalition.
- Wilmington residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you at Good Shepherd Wilmington Eviction Prevention Project.
- Asheville residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you at www.pisgahlegal.org and www.homewardboundwnc.org.
- Chapel Hill residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you at orangecountync.gov/HousingAssistance.
- High Point residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you by calling (336)883-3111.
- Hickory residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you at ccmhickory.org/.
- Cabarrus County residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you at concordnc.gov/Departments/Housing.
- Burlington residents: find out about assistance that may be available to you by calling (336)222-5070