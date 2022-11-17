Time to start carving your turkey! A Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert answers all your cooking questions

The Thursday one week before Thanksgiving is National Thaw Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Thursday before Thanksgiving is National Thaw Day. To make sure you're ready to cook your Turkey for the day, 2 Wants To Know talked with a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert. Here's what they want you to know.

Thawing tips

In the refrigerator:

Thaw turkey breast side up, in an unopened wrapper on a tray in the fridge (40° F or below).

Allow at least one day of thawing for every 4 lbs of turkey.

Keep the turkey in original wrapper and place on tray.

Use turkey within four days after thawing.

In cold water:

Thaw turkey breast side down, in an unopened wrapper, with enough cold water to cover your turkey completely.

Change water every 30 minutes and if turkey cannot be completely covered, rotate every 30 minutes to keep the turkey chilled.

You can expect 30 minutes of thawing per pound of turkey.

Checking for doneness

There's really only one way to be sure that your turkey is fully cooked, and that's by checking the temperature using a meat thermometer.

You should be checking three areas on the turkey for different temperatures to ensure everything is fully cooked:

180°F in thigh

170°F in breast

165°F in stuffing

Butterball has tips about how to roast and carve your turkey and more on its website.