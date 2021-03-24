Understanding the court system process during a pandemic | Questions answered by a lawyer

Attorney Samuele Viscuso explains the divorce process, child custody cases, and other family court situations to viewers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For families dealing with family court, there are some misconceptions to decipher.

Attorney Samuele J. Viscuso, with Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Olson, answered viewer questions about the court process to help families prepare.

Viscuso says courts have seen an influx of 50B cases, or domestic violence protection orders. These cases allow for alleged victims of domestic violence to receive an order from the court prohibiting family members, spouses, or former dating partners to get temporary orders forbidding the perpetrators of domestic violence from contacting the victim for a specified period of time. These orders can also put a temporary child custody order into effect if there are children in the home that need protection or are witnesses/victims of domestic abuse.

CHILD CUSTODY CASES:

Will filing a 50B form give me an immediate child custody order that overrides an existing order?

Maybe. The presiding Judge has the ability to make an Order related to custody if the underlying allegations directly impact the minor children; but, a Judge may elect not to make a temporary custody Order. If that happens the alleged victim can still initiate an action for emergency custody.

If the other parent has tested positive for COVID-19, can I withhold my child?

If the other parent is still in the monitoring or quarantining period a parent can withhold the child but they need to be very careful to allow other reasonable contact if at all possible and not prolong the withholding of the children past the quarantine period.

When DSS responds to cases alleging abuse, what happens?

When DSS responds to cases alleging abuse, neglect, or dependency they will complete a safety assessment which usually, or at least preliminarily, substantiates or does not substantiate the underlying allegation. The reporter of an allegation to CPS is anonymous. If the allegation is substantiated and the children cannot stay in the home, DSS will try to locate a temporary safety provider, or TSP, for the children which is usually a family member in NC or a friend of the family. If no TSP can be located the children may be placed in foster care for a period of time until a TSP can be located or until a formal petition in Court is filed.

SEPARATIONS, DIVORCE COURT:

What do I need to do to file for divorce?

In order to be eligible to file for an absolute divorce in North Carolina, the parties must have lived separate and apart for more than one year with at least one of the parties intending to live separate and apart prior to filing for absolute divorce.

Can I go through a divorce or separation without making our situation public?

Yes, you should consider a Separation Agreement with non-incorporation provisions.

What are the pros and cons of a Separation Agreement versus filing suit in dissolving a marriage?

Pros: The process is less expensive usually, confidential, and allows parties to compromise. There is an ultimate end result, and parties can avoid going to the courthouse.