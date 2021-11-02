How can NC 211 help you?

In less than a year's time, NC 211 has answered over 206,000 calls and emails for help with everything from rent, food and healthcare assistance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 11 is 211 Day....literally. The NC 211 hotline was activated by Governor Cooper as part of the state's emergency response to COVID-19. In less than a year's time, more than 206,000 calls and emails have been taken and returned. In Greensboro alone, there were 6,000 calls.

The top requests for the calls included housing, healthcare, and food assistance. What can NC 211 do for you? Heather Black, NC 211 State Director, and Traci McLemore, Senior Manager of Community Impact and Initiatives at United Way of Greater Greensboro join 2WTK TODAY to take your text questions. Text 336-379-5775 during our 5:30 PM newscast.

In a recent release from NC 211, Black said “North Carolinians contact 211 for a variety of reasons, from how do I file for unemployment? To where can I find food to put on the table? And how do I pay my rent now that my income is gone? 211 truly is for everyone. Whether you’re in a crisis or just need a little more information about state guidelines, we’re here to talk you through your concerns.”

NC 211 is a United-Way-funded information and referral service. Accessible via an easy-to-remember, three-digit number and available 24/7 in over 180 languages, families and individuals can call to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services within their community.