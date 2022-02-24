Dig safely: NC 811 executive director answers your questions

Louis Panzer, Executive Director of North Carolina 811, answers your questions about digging.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Before adding a new mailbox or planting a new tree, there are things you need to know to get the job done safely.

Louis Panzer, Executive Director of North Carolina 811, joined 2 Wants to Know to let you know how the process works and keep you safe.

811 is a three-digit free call that is used to let utilities know where you plan to dig. The companies can mark that area, and you can dig safely.

Panzer said digging safely includes five steps.

You need to call 811. Wait three business days before starting. You're required to do so. Check to see you got a positive response from the utility company. A positive response is the feedback the company gives you to let you know whether they have a conflict with where you plan to dig. Respect the marks provided by the company. Dig with care.

Marks are colored lines or flags placed in the ground to let you the path of underground lines.

Panzer said the colors do matter, so you should pay attention.

Yellow means gas.

Red means electric.

Orange is telecommunications.

Blie means water.

Green is sewer.

Panzer said you should consider pre-marking the area where you plan to dig with white paint. That helps the people marking your property know exactly where you plan to dig.

Panzer said private lines may exist on your property. A public utility company will not mark that.