NC AG: Why robocalls don't stop, how to spot a COVID scam & reporting election fraud

Did you know some calls and texts are allowed? Which ones and how to stop the illegal ones.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can you spot a scam? It's getting more difficult. NC Attorney General Josh Stein answered your text questions about scams, robocalls, election fraud, price gouging, and more.

"What crooks do is when something big like this happens, some big news that provokes widespread fear or distress or desperation, like a hurricane, for instance, they will come out of the woodwork to steal peoples hard-earned money," said Stein, "What we want is for people to be aware of those types of scams so they can protect themselves."

"I just got an e-mail telling me, promising me, a miracle cure. There are no miracle cures," said Stein.

Steins says if someone is trying to offer you such cures, they are trying to steal your money. He also mentioned they are also seeing an increase in phishing and telemarketing robocall attempts during this time.

In this video: election fraud, social security scam call, amazon fake texts