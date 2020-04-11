NC Attorney General race at nearly a dead heat

Both candidates have 50% of the vote, but the actual votes show a 10,000 vote difference.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are several races in NC that are too close to call until all the votes are counted. The timeline on that is November 12, which is the deadline for mail-in ballots to be delivered with a November 3 postmark.

The focus of this story is the race for North Carolina Attorney General.

Incumbent Josh Stein is neck and neck with Republican challenger Jim O'Neill, 50% to 50%. The percentages just tell part of the story. When you look at the breakdown of votes, there is a little more than 10,000 votes separating them.



With a 10,000-vote lead, there's not a call for a recount, but there are still ballots out to be counted so it's another waiting game.



Here's how both candidates are looking at it.



“I'm very confident in my position after last night. Clearly, we are a divided state, frankly, a divided country and that means that all of us have to really do a better job of opening up our ears and hearts to listen to the other side and try to find ways to work together for the people of North Carolina because that's what we're supposed to do in government,” said Stein.

"I'm so grateful to all of our supporters across the state that helped me get to the point that we're at today. It's very, very close across the state. There are more than 100,000 requested absentee ballots that are unaccounted for, and we're were anxious to see how that's going to play out. Of course, we have to wait until every vote is actually counted before we make any decisions in this case,” said O’Neill.