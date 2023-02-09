NC Black History Month Genealogy Conference

With 16 different workshops, there is something for the new genealogist or the person who has lots of records and connections already.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A big part of Black History Month is knowing your personal history. Your family tree.

“As African-Americans, we have had a complicated history and a lot of holes in that history. It's trying to get the whole quilt together, so we can see the whole story and a way for us to honor those who might have been forgotten,” said Bryana Campbell who is with the AAHGS Piedmont-Triad Chapter.

Genealogy, the search for records, documents, and databases that can help you fill in your family tree may seem overwhelming, but there's help.

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) of North Carolina is hosting the Black History Month Genealogy Conference.

Details:

Saturday, February 11, 2023

8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Embassy Suites in Greensboro by the airport

$20 conference fee

There are 16 different workshops to choose from.

“We have topics ranging from DNA research, how to use genealogy resources like Census, state and local records as well as finding slave deeds, and estates. When you are researching your family it's often difficult for family members if you don't know how to search if you don't know how to look,” said Rhonda Lang of the AAHGS Piedmont-Triad Chapter.

The workshop this weekend is designed to give you everything from a 101 of genealogy if you're new to this all the way to in-depth research tools. You don't have to be a member and you can choose which workshops you go to.