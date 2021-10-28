NC Department of Insurance wants to help you: 2 Wants to Know

North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey answers your questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who helps you if you have a dispute with your insurance company? What if you need help with Medicare? What about reporting insurance fraud? That's when you contact the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Commissioner Mike Causey joins us on 2 Wants to Know today to talk about what his department does for you.

The department has consumer experts ready to help you understand your benefits and to work on your behalf with the insurance company. They can help you understand what is covered and what is not covered. Standard homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover damages from floods or earthquakes. You have to get flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program. You can get an earthquake rider on your homeowners’ policy. It’s not that expensive. Call 855-408-1212 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The department has what’s called SHIIP. That stands for Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program. SHIIP has set up a network of trained volunteers across the state to help Medicare beneficiaries to decide which supplemental programs and which prescription programs will be most beneficial to them. Call the same toll-free number, 855-408-1212.

You can report fraud at 888-680-7684. The department encourages a point of contact in case they need more information. However, you can report it anonymously.