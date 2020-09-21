NC DMV: Don't call your local office to make an appointment

DMV is pointing everyone to their online appointment site. Even the call center is overwhelmed and not always the fastest way to make an appointment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember the days of just showing up at the DMV, no appointment, you just waited and got in?



Nope. You can't do that anymore. DMV is by appointment only.

Here's the problem, making an appointment isn't easy.

A WFMY viewer writes:

I've called 7 offices (4 in Greensboro, 1 in Reidsville, 1 in Yanceyville, 1 in Durham) and can't get anyone to pick up. The phones either ring off the hook or give a busy signal.

So much has changed with COVID and continues to change. As of now, here is how the DMV is operating:

#1 Local DMV license offices do not make appointments and they do not look up customer records. The take-away, don't call them, it is of no help.

#2 The easiest way to make an appointment is online. The DMV appointment section on their website is where you need to be.