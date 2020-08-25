NC DMV license renewal extensions may not apply to you

The extensions only applied to drivers whose license was up between March 1 and August 1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember the days of getting up early, waiting for the DMV to open, and hoping you get out of there within a few hours with your license renewed? Nope. Not anymore. The DMV is by appointment only. If you show up early and wait, there's a good chance you will never be called.

So, what do you do? A viewer called in saying, “My appointment to renew my license is mid-September but my license expires next week.

Is there an extension?

The Governor did extend deadlines for license renewals but it only covered licenses that expired between March 1 and August 1.

Here are the options:



Renew license online if possible



Call the main DMV number in Raleigh 919-715-7000, not your local office



When you make the appointment, have them look for the earliest appointment in the county or even the next county over. Sure, it's a drive but if your license is about to expire, you do what you have to.