NC DMV license renewal extensions may not apply to you

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember the days of getting up early, waiting for the DMV to open, and hoping you get out of there within a few hours with your license renewed? Nope. Not anymore. The DMV is by appointment only. If you show up early and wait, there's a good chance you will never be called.
So, what do you do? A viewer called in saying, “My appointment to renew my license is mid-September but my license expires next week.
Is there an extension?
The Governor did extend deadlines for license renewals but it only covered licenses that expired between March 1 and August 1.
Here are the options:
Renew license online if possible
Call the main DMV number in Raleigh 919-715-7000, not your local office
When you make the appointment, have them look for the earliest appointment in the county or even the next county over. Sure, it's a drive but if your license is about to expire, you do what you have to.
One last point for those of you who don't have to renew just yet but will. You can renew your license six months before it expires, so if your license is up early next year-- call now to make your appointment.