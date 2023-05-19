NC DMV makes changes to improve your experience

More walk-ins, ways to view your wait time and more!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's something very few people like to do: go to the DMV, but if you drive it's something you have to do.

The NC DMV knows that, and they're making changes to give you a better experience.

More walk-ins

Appointments are now only available in the morning, but you can walk in any time during business hours.

If you want to make an appointment, you can schedule it up to 90 days in advance.

More hours of operation

Forty offices around the state now open an hour early, providing services starting a 7 a.m.. The DMV says its goal is to have at least 50 different offices open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but they need more staff to do it.

Starting June 3, 16 offices will have Saturday walk-in hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Each Saturday office will offer full service to customers, including road skills testing. No appointments will be accepted on the weekends. The goal is to have Saturday hours throughout the year.

View wait times online

A new online feature allows you to see the current average wait times at 115 driver's license offices across the state.

Real ID

Getting a Real ID is completely optional, but you may want one if you plan to fly commercially or visit federal/military/nuclear facilities.

The federal implementation date for Real ID is May 7, 2025.

Learn more online.

DMV is hiring

Looking to hire 225 driver's license examiners statewide, 95 permanent employees and 130 temporary employees.