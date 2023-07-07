Greensboro & Winston-Salem folks: Did you know your DMV office are open on Saturday?

Summertime is the busiest time of year for the DMV, but the extra Saturday hours aren't being utilized.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trying to fit everything into the workweek doesn't always work, especially when some of your to-do list includes things that can only be done during office hours. The NC DMV is here for ya.



“We want to remind folks we're open on Saturdays from 8 till noon, no appointment and it's full service, any service you need from a driver's license office you can come and get on Saturday mornings,” said Marty Homan, NC DMV Communications Manager.

There are hundreds of NC DMV offices around the state, 16 of them are open on Saturday mornings to give you more time to get things done.



Three of those Saturday morning DMV offices are here in the Triad, one in Winston-Salem and two are in Greensboro.

Winston-Salem South

2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

West Greensboro

2391 Coliseum Boulevard

Greensboro, NC 27403

East Greensboro

2527 E Market Street

Greensboro, NC 27401



“Summer is the busiest time of year at the DMV but for whatever reason, people are not taking advantage of the Saturday hours. We've actually had to send employees home because there are no customers there,” said Homan.

Part of the reason summertime is the busiest time is because first-time drivers finally have enough hours to make it to the next license level. And this year, a law change should be driving up numbers.

"There was a recent law change that took the time you need to have your Level 1 License from 12 months back down to six months so that made thousands of teenagers instantly eligible to get their Level 2 License which allows them to drive themselves during specific hours,” said Homan.

You can renew your license online every other time it’s up for expiration, but in that in-between time, you’ll need to do it in person.