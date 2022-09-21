NC folks make ornaments for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

More than 7,500 ornaments were sent in to the U.S. Forest Service. The NC tree & ornaments will be on the Capitol lawn.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 78-foot piece of North Carolina is headed to DC. This year, the Capitol Christmas tree will come from National Forests in our state and so will most of the ornaments.

“These were done at an outreach event at the NC Zoo in Asheboro. It’s a tree cookie with a paw print painted on it,” said Adrianne Rubiaco, U.S. Forest Service.

Others from the Triad include round wood pallets that are hand-painted by UNCG students at the Grogan residence hall and lighthouses, all NC-inspired, made from repurposed toilet paper rolls by kids from Forsyth County 4-H.

More than 125 communities including school systems, civic organizations and more held events to make ornaments.

“The Christmas tree will be on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. It is 78 feet tall, it will adorn that lawn and as of right now we have more than 7,500 ornaments that we have received from North Carolinians from across the state from the mountains to the sea, as well as ten other states,” said Rubiaco.

The U.S. Forest Service has provided the National Christmas Tree for the last 52 years. North Carolina first had a tree on the lawn in 1974.

You may have missed the opportunity to make ornaments for the Capitol tree, but you can catch the tree on tour!



The NC Christmas tree tour starts in early November. The tree hits cities all along the way. By Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the tree will be in Mount Airy for a couple of hours and then Thursday, November 10, 2022, the tree is at the North Carolina Zoo.