NC has no cap on rent application fees

There's no requirement for landlords to give back the fee if you don't get the apartment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — House, apartment, condo. No matter what you want to rent they all have one thing in common, you're going to fill out an application and you're going to pay an application fee.

Recently a viewer sent me this email:

I went to visit a property. Another client was there but they keep forcing the application fees knowing someone else is already approved. I'm concerned.



“Narrow it down to the top three choices so you can reduce the amount you would spend on the application. There is no harm in asking if there is a waiting list and if I fill out this application, where am I in line for this, there is no harm in asking that,” said Josie Williams, Greensboro Housing Coalition Executive Director.

Rent application fees for a handful of places could easily cost you $500 and that's without the promise you'll get the place.

In North Carolina, there is no set fee for how much an application fee can be. You'll see everything from $25 to $100 or more. There is no law that says the landlord has to refund the fee if you don't get the rental.

The application fee is often used to offset the cost to screen the tenant, background checks, and credit checks. But again, the cost varies, and there is no standard.

Josie Williams with the Greensboro Housing Coalition believes that should change.



“I think NC needs to work on tenant housing rights. I believe without some kind of regulation or policy, people will be taken advantage of,” said Williams

CAN MY LANDLORD NOT RENEW MY LEASE?

Viewer Ricky writes:

At the beginning of August, I was sent a letter saying my lease is up at the end of August and I can't renew my lease....is there any help?

Ricky paid his rent on time every month but his landlord is not renewing his lease. Can the landlord do that?