NC is sending out $335 checks. Will you get one?

The extra credit grants are for families with at least one child aged 16 or younger & claimed on 2019 tax return.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The check is in the mail. Really. North Carolina is sending out at least 1,053,679 checks by mid-to-late November. Are you getting one? These are the extra credit grant checks for families.

You qualify for this check if you have a child 16 or younger that you claimed on your 2019 state income tax return. The check is $335 whether you have one child or five.



This check is part of the Governor's Coronavirus Relief Act. It is to provide economic support for families. The idea was to assist in virtual schooling or childcare costs due to the pandemic, but you can use the money for whatever you want.

Let me show you what you're looking for. It's a white window envelope, sent by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

You'll find three things inside:

The check. It will have the words extra credit grant on it.

Letter sheet with your name and address on it.

Information insert. It tells you the check is good for 90 days.

Folks who file tax returns should get this check by November 23rd. If an individual believes that they should have qualified by filing a tax return before October 1 and has not received a check by November 23, they should contact the department of revenue by phone.

If you don't normally file a return, but you applied for this extra credit your checks are coming from Mid-November through December.

