NC is sending out millions of dollars. Look for a letter & a check in the mail.

Anyone with unclaimed cash up to $250 will automatically get a letter and then a check. There is no paperwork to fill out!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wouldn't it be nice to go to the mailbox and find a check?

It's happening all over our state because the North Carolina State Treasurer is in fact, sending out checks.

You'll get a letter from DST (Department of State Treasury explaining the unclaimed cash being held at the state level is due to you. In bold print, the letter tells you how much money is coming and who the money is coming to.

“Thanks to some legislation passed by the General Assembly, we now have a pilot program. When a person's name and residence matches up, we send them a letter notifying them this money is theirs. If that letter doesn't come back to us, we will automatically send the check out within seven weeks,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Instead of you having to go to the state website and put in your name and info, this new pilot program bypasses the paperwork process and does it for you. The legislation allows checks up to $250 to be mailed out this way. There are about $200 million claims under that $250 mark in the NC Unclaimed Cash account.



This money is from leftover utility or rent deposits, insurance claims, or refunds where the company couldn't find you, bank accounts you may have forgotten about, but your money is waiting for you.

There's more! About $800 million of Unclaimed Cash in North Carolina is waiting to be claimed. If you're owed more than $250 you have to go and claim it yourself.



HOW TO CLAIM MONEY: NCcash.com