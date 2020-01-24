This is a put your fork down moment. A North Carolina family made an online grocery store order, but they claim it had something in it that wasn't ordered. A mouse.



"I'm pulling all the leaves out of the stem and as I'm pulling them out one by one, I start noticing that some of the leaves are bitten. So I start noticing and keep pulling them out and then I see it, there was a mouse right there," says Jhoan Pulagrin.



He says he snapped a photo after finding the dead critter in fresh collard greens he ordered from Walmart.



"I was disgusted immediately. I was like, I don't know. It took everything out of me for me to keep cooking, so I just told my wife go ahead a get a pizza."



This is to be the receipt from their Walmart grocery order and an itemized list of what they say was ordered. It includes a bunch of collard greens that have now been marked refunded.



"Is there any chance that a mouse could have come from the fridge, the house, anywhere else?"



"No, no, no. We stay pretty clean. We pick up our food every night. I don't think so."



His wife shared the photo of what appears to be a mouse on Facebook, a warning for others about what they claim to have found, "It could happen to somebody else. Somebody else could either get sick from it or catch something that was from the mouse."



Walmart sent this statement, “We are committed to providing our customers with quality products. We take this seriously and are looking into it along with the supplier."



Pulgarin says wants is for the company to be more careful, "they need to either evaluate or change maybe some of the protocols for how they handle the produce – maybe have a little more quality control even from the employees whenever they put it on the line."