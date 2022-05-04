AD CHECK: What's Ted Budd's real record on Russia?

Conflicting ads have been all over the TV in the past few weeks. How do you know which one to believe? 2 Wants To Know is here to help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two ads in the Senate race disagree on the same topic, so how do you know which one to believe? The ad from former governor Pat McCrory which says:

"MCCRORY: While Ukraine bled and died,

(BUDD ABOUT PUTIN): 'He's a very intelligent actor.'

MCCRORY: Congressman Budd excused their killer.

(BUDD ABOUT PUTIN) 'There are strategic reasons he would want to protect his Southern and Western flank. We understand that.'"

Or the one from a political action committee supporting Congressman Ted Budd.

"VOICE OVER: Pat McCrory's ad attacking Ted Budd on Russia, a low-down dirty hit job."

The truth is somewhere in the middle. Let's start with Budd's characterization of Russia President Vladimir Putin.



Budd did say "He's a very intelligent actor." to the CBS station in Raleigh, but that clip comes from a longer story. Take a look at what else he said in that interview: "I would say Putin is evil. But, that doesn't mean he's not smart. He's a very intelligent actor, although I would say he's been quite erratic in this approach to the Ukraine."

The next quote from Budd also is a shorter clip of a longer interview with Fox News two days after Russia invaded Ukraine. The show host asks Budd about his take on the current events based on a past trip Budd has made to Ukraine. Here's the longer context you need to know.

"He's simply trying to build the glory of Russia," Budd said. "There's strategic reasons why he would want to protect his Southern and Western flank because of the flat lands of Russia, we understand that. But still I mean this is Evil. This is a sovereign nation in Ukraine. And ugh we stand with the Ukraine people."

McCrory's ad goes on: "Budd's votes have been friendly towards Russia." This refers to times since 2017 Budd has voted against or was not present for a vote about Russian sanctions. Budd campaign's advisor told the Associated Press he opposed some of those bills because he believed they were power grabs to strip power from President Trump. It's important to note after Russia attacked Ukraine Budd did vote on March 9 to suspend energy imports from Russia – the US's toughest sanction against the country at the time.