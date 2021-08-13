NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell answers your questions: 2 Wants to know

In the last year, the Treasurer's office started sending out letters to folks who had $250 or less of unclaimed property.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell joins us to answer your questions on everything from unclaimed cash to money for NCDOT projects in the triad.

SEARCH YOUR NAME FOR UNCLAIMED CASH & PROPERTY

You can always search your name on the North Carolina unclaimed cash site to see if you have property or money. It's a free service. We've linked you to it. Don't Goggle it.

IS THIS LETTER ABOUT MONEY REAL?

In the last year, the Treasurer's office started sending out letters to folks who had $250 or less of unclaimed property. If the letter didn't come back as undeliverable, the check was sent right out. It’s part of the NC CASH MATCH program.

MONEY APPROVED FOR NCDOT PROJECTS

The Local Government Commission granted the state’s request for up to $300 million in Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds (GARVEEs) to perform NCDOT projects. The revenue bonds are issued with a pledge to be paid off later when the state receives Federal Highway Fund reimbursements, which helps to speed up projects. Projects it will fund in the triad include: