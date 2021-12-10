NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell answers your questions

In the last year, the Treasurer's office started sending out letters to folks who had $250 or less of unclaimed property.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell joins us to answer your questions on everything from unclaimed cash to money for NCDOT projects in the triad.

SEARCH YOUR NAME FOR UNCLAIMED CASH & PROPERTY

You can always search your name on the North Carolina unclaimed cash site to see if you have property or money. It's a free service. We've linked you to it. Don't Goggle it.

IS THIS LETTER ABOUT MONEY REAL?