NC tree to be U.S. Christmas tree: You can send in an ornament

This is the third time a NC Christmas tree will be shown off as the Capitol Tree. Ornaments need to be mailed by September 1, 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper Tweeted this week, confirming the next Christmas tree at the U.S. Capitol will come from North Carolina. This week, officials come to select the tree for Christmas.

For the last 52 years, the USDA Forest Service has selected a tree for the U.S. Capitol. This is the third time the National Forests in North Carolina will provide the tree, having previously provided Fraser firs from the Pisgah National Forest in 1998 and 1974.

This tree will have ornaments on it with this year's theme of “From the Mountains to the Sea.” The ornaments are donated!

According to the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website:

Two types of ornaments are needed:

Large ornaments: Ornaments that are 9 to 12 inches, colorful, reflective and weatherproof to withstand the elements (wind, rain, and snow). 4,000 needed. Small ornaments: Ornaments that are 4 to 6 inches, lightweight and colorful; however, weatherproofing is not needed as they will be indoors. 2,000 needed.

Do not use sharp material that would pose a danger to cutting or nicking the tree lighting wires. Ornaments may not include commercial logos or are divisive or offensive. Ornaments cannot be returned. See complete guidelines for ornaments here.

Ornaments are due by September 1, 2022, and may be mailed to U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, 160 Zillicoa St., Asheville, NC 28801; or taken to drop-off sites listed at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com, where you can also view examples of ornaments.