NC vaccine lottery: Don't ask if you're registered, ask THIS instead...

Pharmacies and health departments can only confirm your correct contact information, and really, that is all you need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time next week, you could be counting your cash as the next million dollar vaccine lottery winner in North Carolina. The drawing is on July 7, 2021.

The first winner, Shelly, is from Winston-Salem. She was only entered in once because she got her vaccine shots in early Spring. She got a phone call and an email to alert her she won. That's key because if you win, but the lottery can't get a hold of you, you’ll miss out.

We've spent a lot of time at WFMY News 2 telling you to make sure your contact information is correct. The first place to check is to go to the NC DHHS vaccine portal. If you don't have a login with the portal, there are other ways to check.



If you got the vaccine at a pharmacy, you would call the pharmacy. If you got it from a site a county health department was in charge of, you would call them.

But here's the thing, when you call, you're not asking, ‘Am I on the lottery list?’ They'll tell you they don’t know because those entities aren’t in charge of getting your info to the state. The state aggregates it all.



What you want to do is simply call tell them ‘you want to confirm your contact information is correct’, and have them read back your phone number and email address. That's it.

The Guilford County Health department communications manager said: