Not Trump and not Biden. 12,940 NC voters write-in a name for President.

The write-in votes had more than the Green or Constitution Party candidates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, everyone is focused on the ballot count for the Presidency.

In North Carolina, the NC State Board of Elections confirms there will be no update to these numbers until The Canvass period is over November 13th.

So, how about we look at this number, 12,940. This is the number of voters wrote in a candidate's name for President. Write-ins got more of the vote than the Green or the Constitution party candidates, although it’s not even 1%.

The Washington Post took a closer look at write-ins.

Write-ins usually account for less than 1% of all votes cast. The Federal Election Commission confirms nationwide write-in votes have increased more than fivefold since 1984. They think this is an underestimate because some states only tabulate write-in votes if a race is close.