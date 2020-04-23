GREENSBORO, N.C. — Coronavirus has been in our state for a decent amount of time now and we're all getting used to a new normal.

That means a lot of people are unemployed, some are looking for new jobs, and some of those jobs are looking for people.

There's a lot to digest and that's why we spoke with Chris Rivera, the interim director of Guilford County's NCWorks system.

First and foremost, if you need to file from unemployment, you're not just going to get help from North Carolina, but from the federal government as well. When you file for unemployment you'll get a check from the state government. If you qualify for state unemployment, you will automatically qualify for the federal unemployment. It's an additional $600 per week, every week.

Despite all the closures, there are companies that are hiring! NCWorks not only has a directory of companies hiring but also has educational resources for people looking for jobs. Click here to access it. If you have more questions there's a chance that Chris has answered it. Check out the video above.

