Ever heard of an adjustable pillow? It could be your answer to a better night's sleep

Adjustable pillows have a zipper and allow you to put in or take out the extra filling.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A better night’s sleep could be a pillow away! If you’re tossing and turning at night, the culprit could be your pillow.

Enter adjustable pillows. Consumer Reports just took a look at three. They’re packed with filling made from different materials and inserts that you can adjust to your liking.

The $90 Avocado Green is filled with shredded pieces of organic latex foam and fibers from the kapok tree. You simply unzip it to add or remove stuffing.

The $60 Premium Adjustable Loft pillow from Coop Home Goods is filled with shredded memory foam and microfiber.

And the Sleep Number ComfortFit offers three separate inserts made of memory foam and down alternative fibers. You can add or remove the inserts but you can’t break them down any further.

CR ran each pillow through a series of tests to see how well they hold up after constant use and how well they support people of different sizes and shapes. A pressure mat was used to analyze roughly 1,600 pressure points and focus on the contact area between the head and the pillow. If the pressure is too high, you’re likely to experience some discomfort when you sleep, and you’ll be shifting around a lot more.

All three pillows offer excellent support whether you’re a back or side sleeper. And here are some stuffing tips from CR: If you’re a back sleeper, you’ll want a flatter pillow, so remove the insert or that extra filling until it feels right to you. Side sleepers tend to need more filling to keep their head and neck from tilting.