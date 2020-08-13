Need a job? Find out who is hiring right now!

There are hundreds of jobs open in Guilford County alone, but thousands across the state. How to find what you're looking for.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are a lot of people in the same situation. NC Unemployment numbers trended down the last few days with 5,983 people filing claims on August 12. Overall, since March, 2,136,788 people have filed unemployment claims in our state.

TODAY, two experts who place folks in jobs daily join us to answer your questions about where to look for jobs and which companies are looking for permanent and temporary workers. Text 336-379-5775. Wendy Hallman, Vice President, Commercial Staffing for TRC Staffing Services, and Chris Rivera, Executive Director, Guilford County Workforce Development Board will be on from 5:30 PM - 5:45 PM.

Chris Rivera says, "Although our economy is recovering slowly, there are jobs out there for individuals to be connected to. For those that are not interested in, or comfortable with, going back to work – now is a good time to upskill, or reskill yourself to become better positioned, or more competitive, for positions in the future." If you're looking for work specifically in Guilford County, try the Guilford Works website.

For the week ending 7/25/2020, 41,545 individuals in Guilford County filed unemployment claims; of which 85% were COVID related:

Greensboro: Total Claimants – 29,074 – Non-COVID related claims (4,463)

High Point: Total Claimants – 12,471 – Non-COVID related claims (1,840)

You can see job listings for the entire state on the NC Works site.

Wendy Hallman says there are over 100 open positions TRC Staffing Services is working to fill in these areas & locations:

Areas-- Assemblers, Forklift Drivers, Machine Operators, Material Handlers, Collectors, Call Center Reps

Locations--Graham, Stokesdale, High Point, Whitsett, Greensboro, Lexington, and Winston-Salem