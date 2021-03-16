Need a job? Got questions about the federal unemployment money?

Join 2WTK at 5:30 PM, three experts will be taking your questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Professor Marie-Amelie George of Wake Forest Law, Chris Rivera with Guilford Works and Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services answer your questions during 2WTK.

The American Rescue Plan Act Benefits

The latest COVID-relief bill keeps federal benefits going until Labor Day of 2021. It is an extra $300 a week.

$300 Federal Unemployment Benefit

How does an extra $300 sound in your unemployment check? The second Relief Bill included a $300 federal supplemental unemployment benefit per week from December 27, 2020, to March 13, 2021.

Did you know, this supplement is for ANYONE getting unemployment benefits? This supplement is not tied to COVID-related job loss.

LOOKING FOR WORK REQUIREMENT

The NC Governor reinstated the work search requirements for folks on unemployment. That's the headline, but there's more to it than that.

If you're receiving unemployment benefits now, you don't have to worry about this. The work search requirement will only impact folks who file for unemployment on or after March 14, 2021.

The Governor's Executive Order was released on March 1, 2021. It not only reinstates the requirement, but it directs the North Carolina Department of Employment Security, NC DES, to have flexibility in how the requirements are met.

Why? Because in a COVID-world you can't always do things in person and there are internet issues, and transportation issues factored in.

“COVID has turned everyone upside down, especially those who have lost their jobs,” said Chris Rivera, Director of Guilford Works.

Rivera says because the Executive Order came out a day ago, there is no direction yet from the NC DES in how the directive works in real life yet but he says there are thoughts on how it would play out.

WHAT “FLEXIBLE” COULD MEAN FOR JOB SEARCHES

“This new Executive Order was just reimplementing this work search requirement which individuals would have to look for and maintain records of three job searches per week. The Governor is asking DES to be flexible in what they determine a work search to include. For example, a virtual workshop, virtual networking event, or a virtual job fair,” said Rivera.

WHAT “FLEXIBLE” COULD MEAN DURING SEARCH VERIFICATION

Before COVID hit, claimants had to verify their job search. Basically, they had to keep a record of who they talked to, what applications or resumes they put in, and where and when. The list wasn’t uploaded to the website, it was simply shown when asked. In this case, the DES is being asked to be flexible in how they are verifying or asking to produce it. “It could be simply a phone call with no physical list if there are internet issues, it could take a picture, or email it,” said Rivera.

EXECUTIVE ORDER INCLUDES ONLINE REGISTRATION