GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus has stopped or delayed a lot of things. But if you have a custody issue, landlord problems, you're wondering what a POA is, you think your employer needs to do more to protect you, well, you probably need help from a lawyer or the courts RIGHT NOW.

Today, four lawyers join 2WTK to talk about various subjects you can ask about. TEXT your questions to 336-379-5775.

Adam Arthur – Kirkman Attorneys at Law … family law (divorce, separation, custody, child support, etc.) and court operations (is court closed, when does it reopen, what about deadlines, etc.)

Justin Ervin – Johnson Peddrick & McDonald PLLC … estates (wills, healthcare powers of attorney, financial powers of attorney, advance medical directives, living wills, trusts, guardianships)

Gabriel “Gabe” Snyder – Ward Black Law … workers' compensation & personal injury.

Nicole Patino – Law Offices of Fred T. Hamlet … employment

EMAIL AN ATTORNEY FOR FREE WITH THIS RESOURCE:

"In these difficult times, it helps to know there is a free online resource available to answer legal questions, including those related to COVID-19." The program is called NC Free Legal Answers and it has been serving income-eligible* North Carolinian since 2018.

This is for low-income families. For example: an individual making $32,000 or less or a family of 8 with a household income of $132,000 or less.

Established in partnership between the North Carolina Bar Foundation and the American Bar Association, NC Free Legal Answers has already provided answers to 1,800 questions submitted by nearly 1,750 clients statewide.

Historically the most popular areas of the law have been family law, housing law and consumer law. You may have a question about your lease or unemployment benefits. So long as you qualify and so long as your question does not involve a criminal matter, NC Free Legal Answers and our team of more than 400 volunteer attorneys is there for you.

Post your question and wait for an email letting you know that it has been answered. It’s as simple, secure and confidential as that.

To learn more, register here.

RESCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Since mid-March, North Carolina courts have been closed. They will remain closed until at least June 1st.

The state will reschedule civil and criminal cases to a new date after June 1st. You should talk to your attorney for more information. If you are representing yourself, call the Clerk of Court about your case.

Courts will still process and hear emergency matters. These include cases like domestic violence, protective orders, custody hearings, and even probation hearings.

If you owe money for a criminal matter that was due between April 6th and May 1st, you now have 90 extra days to pay.

RELATED: If you have a legal question, ask NC lawyers, free legal answers

RELATED: What is your job's responsibility in protecting you from coronavirus?

RELATED: Justice delayed: Coronavirus crisis upends courts system across US