You might be looking for a side hustle to make some extra cash. Just make sure that job isn't actually a scam - like this one.

Someone offers you a job buying electronics, then shipping them elsewhere. But there's a problem. When it's time for you to get paid, the money never shows up.

Here's what's happening, criminals buy credit card numbers on the dark web - then use them to buy expensive electronics.

They're sent to people who've signed up for these scam jobs, who then re-ship them overseas. It's basically high-tech money laundering.

So how can you spot a fraud job? If the interviews are very brief - or maybe the employer wants you front most or all of the cost.

And especially if they overpay you and ask you to wire back the difference.

Finally, beware of any employer who finds you - as opposed to you finding them.