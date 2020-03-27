Need help with rent, utilities? We break down everything you need to know about the HOPE program
More than 200,000 renter households in North Carolina are behind on rent, according to a recent analysis from the U.S. Census Bureau Pulse Survey.
HOW TO APPLY
GREENSBORO
This program is for residents who live within the city limits
An 'eligible household' is defined as:
GUILFORD COUNTY
This program is only for residents living in Guilford County, if you live in the city limits of Greensboro, you must apply to Greensboro's program
WHAT DOCUMENTS WILL I NEED TO APPLY?
WINSTON-SALEM, FORSYTH CO.
There are two programs available in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County
A change in the HOPE program will help more people pay their bills and give landlords the money they're owed.
The rental and utility assistance program is helping families impacted by the pandemic and currently serves 88 North Carolina counties.
Previously, applicants could only make 50% of the median income in their area to be eligible. The HOPE program is expanding that to 80%, which means a lot more people can get help.
For example, in Alamance County, the median income is $68,000. It used to be only families who made $34,000, 50% of the median income, would qualify. Now, with the extension of up to 80%, families who make $54,000 could be helped.
Eligible applicants can get up to 12 months of rent assistance, which can be back rent or future rent payments. That rent payment goes directly to the landlord.
Applicants can also get up to three months of utility payments for electricity, gas, water, and wastewater.
HOW TO APPLY:
You can apply online at www.hope.nc.gov. You can also call (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467 to speak with a program specialist. The HOPE Call Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To be eligible, applicants must:
- Have been affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic
- Have a household income that is 80% of the area median income or lower
- Occupy the rental property as their primary home, and
- Are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.
The rent or utilities are paid directly to the landlord or utility company.
RENT/UTILITY
Eligibility:
- Have been affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic
- Have a household income that is 80% of the area median income or lower
- Are named in a lease, mortgage, or utility account
- Have occupied the subject property in Winston-Salem as their primary residence for at least three months, and
- Household or individual qualifies for unemployment
- Household or individual has experienced a reduction in household income (furlough or reduction in hours) due to COVID-19
- Incurred significant costs or financial hardships due to COVID-19
- Household is 80% of the area median income or lower
- Are behind in utility or rental payments
- Prioritization:
- Households that are 50% AMI or lower (for a family of 4 that is $33,400)
- Households that have been unemployed for 90 days or more due to COVID-19
- Households with eviction notices and in imminent danger of displacement
- May receive up to 12 months of assistance plus an additional 3 months of additional assistance if funding is available