GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 2 Wants To Know viewer says someone reported one of her Facebook lives from church as inappropriate. She really wanted to call Facebook and get it fixed. So she Googled "24 hour customer service number for Facebook."

She called the number, it happened to be the first one that popped up. She says the person on the phone pretended to be from Facebook and put her on hold for about five minutes and pretended to look into her case.

They came back and told her that their techs found her Facebook pictures had been stolen and used on porn sites. They said they could fix it for $1,000 in Google play gift cards.

She called 2WTK crying saying she couldn't afford that. We told her, she didn't need too, it was all a scheme.

If click on the site's listing, there's a message that pops up: "neither we are affiliated with the biggest brands of the tech industry."

Also no legit company is going to want you to pay with gift cards numbers that you read to them over the phone.

Here's the good news: 2WTK reported that sight to Google, and they took it out of the search results. But another one can pop up tomorrow.

So to protect yourself, look first for company contact information on the official website of the company. Or try Gethuman.com