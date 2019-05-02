When you have video evidence, it's an easy case, right? Well, that all depends. If your security camera doesn't do well in the dark, you could be looking at grainy video that doesn't really show facial features or even license plates!

"Home cameras like that will take a low-resolution video just for storage reasons, " says officer TJ Green. Which makes identifying faces or even the cars accused criminals are driving including the criminals breaking into cars throughout the Bellmont neighborhood.

"We've had a lot of concern from our homeowners association wanting to know what they can do to make their communities safer." Officer Green began researching and found Flock Safety. It's a surveillance system specifically built for neighborhoods, but instead of recording video, it snaps high-resolution photos making it easier to see faces and read license plates.

"You get a lot better image quality than what we'd normally see."

And if you want police to see it right away, you can make your Flock System accessible to police.