'Never, never buy a mattress at full price': Consumer experts say there's always a deal

Mattresses are a best buy for May along with blenders, smartwatches and portable air conditioners.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Mother’s Day and Memorial Day right around the corner, May is a month with lots of sales and deals to be had—you just need to know where to find them!

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

First up are mattresses, and they are on sale all year long. You should never pay full price for a mattress—that’s how frequent the sales are. But during these bigger sales moments like Memorial Day, there are larger discounts.

CR found the queen-size Tuft & Needle Original Mattress for $590 at Tuft & Needle. The sale starts May 10. CR’s tests show that Tuft & Needle makes good mattresses all-around.

If your home office is starting to get a little stuffy and it can't accommodate a window A/C, opt for a portable air conditioner. Check out the Whynter Portable Air Conditioner for $570 at Amazon. CR says this model is among the best portable air conditioners it has tested.

And why not get Mom some new tech gear for Mother’s Day? CR found the Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch for $180 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

May is also a great month to find deals on blenders. The Nutri Ninja Personal Blender costs $50 at Walmart, and it scores very good for smoothies in CR’s tests.