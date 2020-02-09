New Cybercrime hotline: identity theft, cyberbullying, financial fraud.

All you have to do to get help is dial 211. The statewide resource hotline now includes help for cyber crimes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your identity was stolen. Someone is cyberbullying you. Who do you call for help?

In NC, there is a new hotline to report the crimes and get help. The United Way of North Carolina is increasing its statewide 211 help and resource line to include help for cybercrimes with the help of the Cybercrime Support Network.

Heather can help answer questions about resources 211 can find for you, whether that is finding childcare, getting help with rent and utilities, or finding a food pantry near you. Kristin can answer your questions about the new cyber hotline and how it can help you.

“Upon calling 2-1-1, victims will be connected with trained call specialists who can assess the situation and place them in touch with organizations that can help. Cybercriminals can strike from any part of the globe, posing a challenge to law enforcement in providing aid after a cyber incident. This program will complement and work in collaboration with law enforcement to improve service together,” explained Kristin Judge, CEO, and founder of Cybercrime Support Network.

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, there were 8,223 formal complaints filed by individuals and small businesses in North Carolina in 2019. Along with the complaints are the monetary losses, estimated at $48,425,764.

The launch of North Carolina’s first cybercrime support and recovery initiative allows residents to dial 2-1-1 to report cybercrime and find resources to recover from identity theft, financial fraud, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and other cybercrimes. This free, confidential service is available 24/7.