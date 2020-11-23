NEW DEADLINE for $335 NC Child Credit. Apply by December 7.

This new deadline applies to anyone who doesn't file taxes, lived in NC for all of 2019 and had a child 16 or under in 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s always a good week when free money comes in the mail. As of November 23, if you're a parent with at least one child under 16 and you filed 2019 taxes, you either already received your $335 check from the state or you’re on track to get it early this week.



What if you don't file taxes? If you applied for the extra credit from the state, those checks are being mailed now until mid-December. The deadline to apply was in October, but the deadline has now been extended!

NEW DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR THE $335 EXTRA CREDIT GRANT PAYMENT IS 2 PM DECEMBER 7.



Legal Aid of NC along with others took legal action to get the application process reopened.

You are eligible to apply:



If you have a child who was 16 or under in 2019



If you did not file a state tax return in 2019



If you lived in North Carolina for all of 2019