Looking for a job? Amada America is hiring. Do a phone interview on December 16

The phone interviews are being done 10 AM - 1 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stay home December 16 and do a job interview with Amada America Inc. There are approximately 45-50 new jobs for this virtual job fair, another 150 positions will be filled in total by 2023. All hired employees will be at the tech center in High Point, NC.

This is Amada’s first virtual hiring event to recruit the following positions: Assembler, CNC Machinist, Painter, and Logistics Material Handler.

The NCWorks employer solutions team of GuilfordWorks will support Amada’s effort to fill the 200 total positions by 2023 by selecting and screening qualified applicants.

The hiring event will be hosted on the Premier Virtual job fair platform on Dec. 16th from 10 am-1 pm.

Hiring managers will be present to do live introductions and preliminary interviews of candidates. Interested candidates are encouraged to register on THE PORTAL.

Candidates interested in these positions can contact Diana Thompson at the NCWorks center in High Point at 336-882-4141. Candidates may also visit the NCWorks centers located at 601 Idol Street, High Point, NC 27262 or 2301 W Meadowview Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407 to register for the virtual job fair. Job seekers may visit NCWorks.gov for additional services.