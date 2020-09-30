New hope for second stimulus check

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Both political parties say they want to help. Republicans want a $500 check sent out. Democrats another $1,200. But for months they've disagreed about other parts of the coronavirus relief bill with Republicans saying it's too expensive.



This week House Democrats made cuts to their plan, slashing the former $3.4 trillion bill to $2.2 trillion. And the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, says progress is being made.



"I think there's a growing sense that there's still some real needs that need to be addressed. And I've tried to express the willingness on behalf of the White House to openly address them," said Meadows.



So when could this happen? Political scientists say the best case is for the House to pass the new bill this Friday and the Senate to pass it next week before they start the Supreme Court Confirmation process. If it's not approved by then, another stimulus check is likely to take the backburner.



One promising point: most experts agree politicians want to get you another check by election day.