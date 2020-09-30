New hope for second stimulus check

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Both political parties say they want to help. Republicans want a $500 check sent out. Democrats another $1,200. But for months they've disagreed about other parts of the coronavirus relief bill with Republicans saying it's too expensive.
This week House Democrats made cuts to their plan, slashing the former $3.4 trillion bill to $2.2 trillion. And the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, says progress is being made.
"I think there's a growing sense that there's still some real needs that need to be addressed. And I've tried to express the willingness on behalf of the White House to openly address them," said Meadows.
So when could this happen? Political scientists say the best case is for the House to pass the new bill this Friday and the Senate to pass it next week before they start the Supreme Court Confirmation process. If it's not approved by then, another stimulus check is likely to take the backburner.
One promising point: most experts agree politicians want to get you another check by election day.
Who would get the second check? According to CBS News:
"A second stimulus payment would mirror the initial round of checks, which was authorized in March by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
- Individual taxpayers with incomes of up to $75,000 would receive $1,200.
- Married taxpayers with incomes of up to $150,000 would receive $2,400.
- An additional $500 for each dependent.
As with the the first round, the taxpayers would see their payments reduced if they earn above those limits, phasing out completely at $99,000 for single taxpayers and $198,000 for married couples.
One important change is how the updated stimulus bill treats dependents. In the first round, only children under 17 years old received the $500 payments, and adult dependents — people over 17 — were excluded. That meant older high school students and college students who are claimed as dependents on their parents' tax returns didn't qualify for the $500 checks. The updated HEROES Act specifies that any dependent, regardless of age, would qualify for the $500."