So, you bought a pet during the pandemic......

Or if you're buying one this holiday season, you need to read this to know what you're in for.

Many of us are finding new ways to occupy our time these days with things like puzzles, baking, and maybe online yoga classes. And many have added a new member to their household for some companionship on four legs. But with a new pet comes new responsibilities, which is why Consumer Reports has some advice for those first-time pet parents out there.

Pets need exercise, enrichment, and basic training so they can be a good member of the family.

Of course, pets don’t come cheap! Expenses include food, vet visits, grooming, and more. For example, dog owners will spend an average of $1,459 and cat owners will spend $1,174 in just the first year.

To help reduce expenses, look for ways to save money with an online food subscription, which can save you about 5 percent, and ask about loyalty programs at local and online pet stores.

When it comes to the vet, pet insurance might help. But before you enroll, know what it covers and what it doesn’t.

When CR compared pet insurance coverage for a cat and a dog, it found that the cost could be worth it if your pet has a serious illness. But like health insurance for people, pet insurance plans can be complicated, and they come with deductibles, copays, and premiums.

Finally, it’s important to prepare yourself and your pet for a post-pandemic life. That could mean hiring a dog walker or paying for doggie daycare, which is yet another expense.