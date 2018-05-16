GREENSBORO, N.C. - Wikibuy is free software that adds onto your Chrome web browser. It's really easy to download, and then it does all the dirty work of finding the best deals for you.

Whenever you go to check out on a website you add the item to your cart like normal. Then Wikibuy pops up in the top right of your screen telling you if there’s a coupon code listed somewhere online for the store. All you have to do is press “try codes,” and it tests out all the codes it can find to get you the best deal. For example a suit started off at $395. But with Wikibuy it ended up being $335.

This is like other software such as Honey and Cently that we’ve told you about before. But what makes Wikibuy even more exciting: it also helps you get the best deal when shopping on Amazon. 2 Wants To Know found a lawnmower selling for $296 on Amazon. Wikibuy does comparison shopping for you looking at other sites and discovering the product for $17 cheaper somewhere else. It even includes the cost of shipping in the calculation.

