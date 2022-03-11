Taste & smell gone after COVID? A new treatment could restore it.

As you might guess, the treatment includes sticking something into your nasal cavity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Losing your sense of smell and taste are symptoms of COVID-19. Some patients can still experience those problems months after the infection. Researchers at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia are testing a new way to restore those senses.

The Jefferson research is testing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) from the patient’s own blood to restore smell. It’s been used to heal injuries and regrow hair. Instead of injections, Dr. David Rosen and his team are using a biodegradable sponge infused with PRP. “We put it up very high up in the nose where all the smell fibers are located. It gets absorbed through the lining of the nose. It basically helps those cells that have been damaged by the COVID virus to start regenerating," Dr. Rosen says.

He says of the nine COVID-19 patients who’ve received PRP, eight have responded.

After five treatments once a month, Nancy Damato says her sense of smell and taste are slowly coming back. She lost her ability to taste and smell after a bout with COVID-19 last February. “It was really, really jarring and I lost it instantaneously," Damato says. "It was life-changing that I couldn’t enjoy any food. I didn’t want to eat. It was so depressing." Damato says she feels like the research project at Jefferson Health is helping her. “I’m able to start to enjoy some flavors, food again," she says.

Dr. Rosen says PRP therapy has helped other patients who have trouble with taste and smell. He hopes to get a grant to expand the research on COVID-19 patients.