Have you heard about Smishing? Scammers are sending fake texts pretending to be from your bank. They tell you that something is wrong with your bank account. If you respond, they'll know that they've got a number they can use and will then try to get your information.

Simple steps can keep you from becoming a victim. Never click a link in an email or text that you don't know is from someone you trust.

There's also shimming. That's when scammers put a small chip inside of an atm or gas pump to steal money anytime someone uses their card.

Experts say ATMs at banks are usually much safer than those 3rd party ones. And always use a credit card at the gas station. This way if you're ever scammed you can easily claim a fraudulent purchase and get your money back.

Finally, there's those tech support scams. Your computer has an issue and someone either calls or emails you pretending to be a tech support member who can help you fix it. This one's particularly scary because the scammer can show you how to give them remote control of your computer. All your information can wind up in the hands of a scammer. We've done a whole story on those growing tech support scams. You can see it in full here.

