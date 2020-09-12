News 2 dials up cell phone deal for Greensboro woman after a mixup with bill

When you bundle cable and internet the deals often get bigger but one woman was surprised by her bill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Almost every cell phone carrier has a deal of some sort. Buy one phone, get one phone free. Switch carriers and get $800 off a new phone. Sign up for four lines and save big. When you bundle cable and internet the deals often get bigger.

“I received an email from AT&T to bundle because we already have cable and internet,” Rana said.

After doing some research she agreed to the AT&T offer. Rana tells us she would get three new iPhones, four lines, cable, and internet for $280 a month.

“I want to save money like everyone else, I thought it was a good deal,” Rana said.

There were a few issues with the phones arriving on time and Rana said she spent about three hours at a local AT&T store trying to get the old numbers switched to the new phones. There were also problems with the SIM cards but it eventually all got worked out. The real issue started when the first bill arrived.

“By this time that’s it, I’m losing my patience, I’m done,” Rana said.

The bill that should have been $280 was $581. Rana reached out to AT&T but said the representative was not helpful.

“It’s like he didn’t offer any help, or he wasn’t willing to do anything about it,” Rana said.

The next day she contacted WFMY News 2 to see if we could assist in this situation. After reviewing the details of the deal, we called and spoke to someone in the corporate office at AT&T. The representative told us someone would investigate and get in touch with the customer.

A few days later we again called AT&T to see if something was done to resolve the matter. A spokesperson declined to talk about the specifics but did provide us a statement: “We worked with the customer and she is satisfied with the resolution.”

When we spoke with Rana, she confirmed that AT&T agreed to honor the original deal.