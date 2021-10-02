WFMY News 2 helps a frontline worker after mixup results in a pricey prescription bill

Diabetes medications are costly. Most use insurance or prescription cards to offset the cost. Elizabeth Comma-Watson found out just how much those medications are.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elizabeth Comma-Watson has a daily routine that involves a small laundry list of medications. Comma-Watson, a frontline worker, is diabetic and suffers from high blood pressure.

“I have four prescriptions I take regularly,” Comma-Watson said, “I have underlying comorbidities.”

The medications are expensive but are partially covered by her insurance.

“Normally I would just contact the doctor's office or if I had prescriptions, I contact the pharmacy,” Comma-Watson said.

During a recent visit, Comma-Watson went in to pick up her medication but says she told the pharmacist to run the medications on her Good RX card because she had left her job and was no longer covered under her previous insurance.

At the time it seemed to all workout, but a couple of months later Comma-Watson was informed that the cost of the medication would be more than $1,500.

“$1,500 came as a big shock to me, that is a lot of money,” Comma-Watson said.

It’s not exactly clear how the mix-up occurred but the pharmacy billed the old insurance and when it came back as invalid Comma-Watson was left to pay the cost of the medications out of pocket.

Comma-Watson disputed the charges with United Healthcare but would eventually receive a collections notice. When she reached out to the collections agency a supervisor tried to investigate the issue, but it never went anywhere.

At this point, it appeared Comma-Watson was simply stuck having to pay a $1,500 bill. Before she resigned herself to set up some sort of a payment plan, she decided to make one last call.

“I have seen you guys (News 2) do some good work and help people in the community with what they are going through,” Comma-Watson said.

After contacting us we immediately reached out to all the parties involved. We sent several emails to a representative with the pharmacy who agreed to investigate the issue. The representative eventually telling us the billing cycle had ended and once it was sent to collections there was nothing it could do.

We then reached out to United Healthcare and Rawlings Financial and explained the issue. Again, we sent emails and made several phone calls speaking with a few different people. The issue seemed to center around the fact that the old insurance was used when Comma-Watson said she specifically asked it not to be used and to run the prescriptions using her GoodRX card.

It took several weeks but United Healthcare agreed to reduce the bill in half.

“It’s a big relief that I don’t have to come up with $1,500,” said Comma-Watson.