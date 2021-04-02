News 2 helps Triad couple after car insurance company sends them to collections

Gerald and Tenita Price canceled their policy but the agent didn't fill out the proper paperwork. A couple of months later the couple received a bill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a car you most likely have car insurance. Finding the best insurance at the best price is never easy. There are dozens and dozens of companies and while the policies are similar comparing quotes is often difficult.

“We made a lot of phone calls looking at different insurance companies,” Tenita Price said.

Late last year Tenita and her husband Gerald decided to switch car insurance companies. After deciding to go with The Hartford Insurance the Price’s called to cancel their old insurance and sent an email.

“We thought everything was fine until a couple of months later we got papers saying we owe collections,” Price said.

The couple immediately contacted their old insurance company to better understand what was going on. After reaching out to their previous agent the Price's weren’t getting anywhere.

“We were just getting the runaround with them not answering our questions, all she kept saying is I need to pay the money,” Price said.

A couple of days later Gerald had enough and contacted News 2.

“I was like why did you call them,” Price said.

That call turned out to be a good decision. We reached out to the insurance agent and the corporate office. A formal complaint was filed which led to an investigation by the insurance company.

“I was confused at the beginning, but she kept giving us the runaround and I got agitated,” Gerald Price said.

It took several weeks and a few phone calls with her office and a person at the corporate office but eventually Gerald and Tenita received a phone call from the insurance company.

“He called and said, 'they’d take care of it,' so we went from owing $350 to getting money back, I was happy,” Tenita Price said.

The insurance company determined the Price’s canceled the policy a few weeks before the policy renewed so they were given a refund.