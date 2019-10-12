GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a gift that doesn't get put under the tree. It's priceless to receive and as the giver, it costs you no money.

You can give the gift of life at the WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive, Tuesday, December 17th from 7 am to 7 pm at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

For the 55th year, we are partnering with the American Red Cross to help collect much-needed blood.

Will you be able to donate? 2 Wants To Know got a call from viewer Kathy who said, "I had cancer 3 years ago. How long do I have to wait until I can give blood?"



First off, Kathy, three years of being cancer-free is something to celebrate! Here's the good news: The American Red Cross says there is a 12-month deferral period for individuals who have been treated for cancer.

You might have a question of whether you can donate, maybe you just got the flu shot, or you take certain medications. You can check it out.

