If you're all about burning the midnight oil, you may want to rethink staying up late tonight. New research shows that night owls, people more inclined to stay up late, are more likely to die young.

Researchers studied 430,000 people over the course of 6.5 years. The people were between the ages of 38 and 73 and researchers put them in four groups: "Definitely a morning person," "more a morning person than a night person," "more a night person than a morning person," and "definitely a night person."

The researchers say that the night owls had a 10 percent higher chance of dying than the other two groups. They were more likely to suffer from psychological disorders, diabetes, and breathing issues. The night owls were more likely to abuse caffeine, alcohol, and tobacco as well.

Interestingly, one of the researchers says that the study is proof that society itself needs to adjust. They say that there is evidence that being a night owl can be genetic and some of these problems are coming from night owls trying to live in an early bird world.

