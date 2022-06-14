No A/C? Your rights & what your landlord has to do

If A/C is in your lease, the landlord has to maintain it and fix it, but the timeline for fixing it is not defined.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the hottest it’s been in a long time. Living with no A/C is not fun.

North Carolina codes require landlords to provide electricity, running water, and heat, but air conditioning is not on that list.

However, if your lease includes an A/C system, then your landlord is required to maintain and fix it.

2 Wants To Know has received a lot of emails over the past week about busted A/C units:



“As of March 19, 2022, we have not had air conditioning in our unit…”



“My roommate and I have been without air conditioning since before April 26, 2022…”



“Here we are 3 weeks since my A/C went out and there has been zero effort in getting it replaced….”



Here's what you need to know about needing any repair done.



First, put the problem and your expectation in writing. You can hand write it, mail it, email, or text it. Just make sure there is some kind of confirmation, so it's not he said-she said thing.



Second, give the landlord a reasonable amount of time to make the fix. Reasonable isn't defined by law, it's probably longer than what you think, especially if they're waiting on parts, the supply chain issue is real.

A City of Greensboro inspector says if the landlord has found a temporary solution, you need to be patient with that. A/C alone isn’t enough for the city to open up a complaint against the landlord, there need to be at least five violations.



If you've put your complaint in writing and there is no response, put it in writing again and include 2 Wants To Know, the city or the county housing authority on your email. It lets them know other entities know the situation.



