Nutritionist Alissa Rumsey wants her clients to forget about diets.

"Our body, biologically, is wired to know how much we need to eat and what we need to eat and as we get older we tend to lose sight of that." she says.

Rumsey says her clients can eat what they want as long as there's a healthy balance. It's called "intuitive eating." And it functions on the idea that if you stop restricting the foods you crave, you're less likely to binge.

"You just get used to the fact that, okay, ice cream is going to be there, I can have it if I want and you know what? I don't feel like it tonight" added Rumsey.

Karen Obrist is one of her clients. She says she's trying to unlearn food habits from her childhood. "I always kind of went through life finishing whatever was in front of me," she says. Obrist says intuitive eating has helped her relax around foods she once thought of as forbidden and can now recognize when she's full.

Rumsey also tells her clients to ditch their scales. She says she'd rather them focus on how their body feels instead of a number.

