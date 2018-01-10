GREENSBORO, NC – All. The. Crying. It seems you just can’t help it. When you cut an onion, the waterworks just start. Which is why 2WTK is testing out these no cry onion cutting tricks.

Before we tried it on live TV, I looked through several articles on it and found one from Greatist.com. The writer tried at least five different options. We chose the two that worked the best: the frozen onion method and the bite the bread method. (You can read the rest of the ideas in their article)

Let me tell you why the onions make you cry. When you cut an onion, you cut into the amino acids called sulfoxides. When you do that, it releases an irritating gas that wafts into your eyes.

The trick with the frozen onion is that it freezes the amino acids and they can't release the gas. The trick with the bread is the onion releases the gas but the bread catches it before it reaches your eyes.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY